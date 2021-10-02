How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball

Arizona State is looking to snap its three-match losing streak and upset Stanford for its first Pac-12 win on Friday night.

Arizona State got off to a hot start this year but have fallen on some tough times. The Sun Devils started the season 7-3 and pushed No. 3 Louisville to five sets.

How to Watch: Arizona State at Stanford

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

They haven't been able to keep up the same level of play recently though, as they have lost three matches in a row. That included their first two Pac-12 matches. Both matches have gone to five sets, but the Sun Devils just can't get that elusive win.

It doesn't get any easier for Arizona State as it heads to Stanford to take on the No. 12 Cardinal. Stanford is also coming off a tough five-set loss. The team was beaten by UCLA after it went up two sets to none. The Cardinal dropped the last three sets to suffer the tough-luck loss.

This should be a great match between two strong college volleyball programs. Both are looking for a win and trying to get over that hump after recently losing tough five-set matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.