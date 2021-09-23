How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

In-state rivals Arizona and Arizona State battle it out Thursday night in NCAA women's volleyball action in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Pac-12 NCAA Women's Volleyball season started in earnest Wednesday night, but in-state rivals Arizona and Arizona State had to wait to Thursday to get things started.

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State:

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Wildcats of Arizona head to rival Arizona State on Thursday looking to win their fourth match in a row. The Wildcats finished their non-conference schedule with a very respectable 8-3 record.

They were even able to take a set from No. 1 Texas in their loss to the Longhorns. It may not seem like much, but considering Texas has only lost four sets all year, it is something to tip your cap to.

Arizona was picked to finish No. 8 in the Pac-12 in the preseason polls, but have shown during its early schedule that it might be able to make a little noise inside the conference. The team has swept teams in six of its eight wins and will look to do the same Thursday against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State had its four-match winning streak snapped over the weekend when it lost to UNLV 3-2. It dropped the Sun Devils' record to 7-4, but just like Arizona, they have played good volleyball. They were able to take two sets from undefeated No. 5 Louisville in their loss to the Cardinals.

Both of these schools haven't been able to get that marquee win yet but have been competitive against some of the best teams in the country. They are both looking to be a dark horse in the Pac-12 but that starts with a win against their rival.

Thursday's match should be a good one with two teams looking to make a name for themselves.

