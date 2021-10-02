How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Volleyball

Arizona goes for its sixth win in a row when the Wildcats visit Cal on Friday night.

No one is talking about Arizona in the Pac-12, but they may need to take notice soon. The Wildcats have rolled off five straight wins and have started conference play 2-0. Arizona is still looking for that marquee win, but so far the team is playing great.

How to Watch: Arizona at Cal

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona at Cal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats started off Pac-12 play last week with a win against rival Arizona State in five sets and then a sweep of Oregon State. That pushed the Wildcats record to 10-3 and one that the rest of the conference might need to pay attention to.

Cal hasn't been as fortunate with its Pac-12 start as the team has dropped its first two matches to Stanford and USC. The Golden Bears lost both of those matches in four sets. They stole a set in both but got blown out in the fourth set to take the loss.

The Wildcats will try and deny Cal its first conference win and keep their winning streak going.

This could be the under-the-radar match that not enough people are talking about. Cal is capable of pulling off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.