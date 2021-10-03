How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona is shooting for its seventh straight win as it travels to Stanford for Sunday afternoon's match.
Author:

Arizona has been on a roll lately. The Wildcats have won six in a row and are undefeated in Pac-12 play. They are 11-3 overall and have proven that they are a solid team. There are still some doubts about the Wildcats though because they have yet to beat a ranked team.

How to Watch: Arizona at Stanford

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream Arizona at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That could all change Sunday when Arizona heads to No. 17 Stanford. The Cardinal is the best Pac-12 team Arizona will have played so far. Stanford is 2-1 in the Pac-12 after beating Cal and Arizona State by 3-1 scores and dropping a tough five-set match against UCLA.

Stanford, unlike Arizona, has had a schedule full of ranked teams, and the Cardinal have struggled at times, going just 7-4.

Arizona has a lot to prove in this match, while Stanford will try to show the Wildcats that they aren't quite ready to hang with the top teams. Volleyball fans should tune in because an upset and a shake-up of Pac-12 rankings are possible.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3

Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16530125
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round

4 minutes ago
Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

4 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

4 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

4 minutes ago
Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

4 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

4 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy