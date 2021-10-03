How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

Arizona is shooting for its seventh straight win as it travels to Stanford for Sunday afternoon's match.

Arizona has been on a roll lately. The Wildcats have won six in a row and are undefeated in Pac-12 play. They are 11-3 overall and have proven that they are a solid team. There are still some doubts about the Wildcats though because they have yet to beat a ranked team.

How to Watch: Arizona at Stanford

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream Arizona at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That could all change Sunday when Arizona heads to No. 17 Stanford. The Cardinal is the best Pac-12 team Arizona will have played so far. Stanford is 2-1 in the Pac-12 after beating Cal and Arizona State by 3-1 scores and dropping a tough five-set match against UCLA.

Stanford, unlike Arizona, has had a schedule full of ranked teams, and the Cardinal have struggled at times, going just 7-4.

Arizona has a lot to prove in this match, while Stanford will try to show the Wildcats that they aren't quite ready to hang with the top teams. Volleyball fans should tune in because an upset and a shake-up of Pac-12 rankings are possible.

