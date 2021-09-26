How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Arkansas looks to flip the script on Tennessee on Sunday after their loss Saturday afternoon in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

Arkansas and Tennessee hook up for the second straight day when the Volunteers host the Razorbacks. Arkansas lost to the Volunteers 3-1 on Saturday in their second SEC match of the year. The Razorbacks beat LSU in their conference opener 3-1 and are now 10-3 on the year.

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Arkansas at Tennessee match on fuboTV:

Despite their lofty record, the Razorbacks have yet to beat a ranked team. They actually hadn't even played a ranked team until their match with Tennessee on Saturday. They started the match off with a crazy 33-31 set win, but couldn't carry over that momentum and dropped the final three sets to lose the match. They get another shot at the Volunteers Saturday still looking for that first marquee win of the year.

Tennessee bounced back from that marathon first set to right the ship and pick up the win in their SEC opener. The win pushed the Volunteers record to 9-2 on the year and has them dreaming big about their chances in the SEC.

Tennessee feels like they have the team to compete with Kentucky and Florida for conference supremacy. The Volunteers' two losses have been to top-ten Purdue and Pitt. They do have a great win against Baylor, but still, they need to show they can compete with the best teams all year.

The Volunteers will look to stay the course with another win against Arkansas on Sunday.

