Auburn heads to Tennessee looking for an upset and its first SEC win of the year.

Auburn enters its match with Tennessee on Wednesday with an 8-3 record but on a two-match losing streak. After the Tigers lost their SEC opener to Ole Miss, they were shocked by Alabama State 3-2 on Sunday.

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball:

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers now face the tough task of heading to Knoxville to take on a No. 21 Tennessee team that is fresh off a series sweep of Arkansas. Auburn will have to put its upset loss in the rearview mirror quickly if it wants to have any chance against the Volunteers.

Tennessee comes into their match with the Tigers riding high after their SEC opening wins against the Razorbacks. The Volunteers had little trouble taking care of Arkansas, winning the matches 3-1 and 3-0. It improved their record to 10-2 on the year with their only losses coming to No. 4 Pitt and No. 7 Purdue.

The Volunteers look like one of the best teams in the SEC but need to be careful to not look past Auburn. The Tigers may have lost a couple in a row, but they are still very capable of pulling off the upset.

This should be a great midweek match between a Tennessee team looking to stay on top of the SEC and an Auburn looking to climb out of a recent slump.

