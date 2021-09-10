September 10, 2021
How to Watch Baylor at Florida Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor looks to upset Florida when they play the first of two matches Friday night.
The Baylor women's volleyball team has had a tough start to the 2021 season. The Bears are just 1-3 with their only win coming against Minnesota. The record may not look great right now, but Baylor has yet to play an unranked team this year.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Baylor at Florida match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears have already faced No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 13 Minnesota and No. 24 Tennessee. To top it off they will now play No. 7 Florida in back-to-back days on the road. The Bears will definitely be battled tested for the rest of the year. Despite the losses, Baylor has played well, dropping its last two matches by a close 3-2 score. In their last match against Pitt, the Bears led two sets to one before dropping the last two. 

Florida has had an easier schedule, as only two of its five opponents have been ranked. The Gators are 1-1 in those games, losing to Stanford before beating Minnesota. They took care of business in their first three matches, winning each 3-0. 

The Gators struggled against Stanford but have looked strong in every other match. It will be another tough match against Baylor and will once again showcase two of the best volleyball programs in the country.

Florida and Baylor fans get the rare treat of seeing their teams play twice in back-to-back days, and it should produce some great volleyball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

