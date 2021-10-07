How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

Air Force tries to snap its two-match losing streak when it hosts Boise State on Thursday night.

Boise State entered the season as the favorite to win the Mountain West play but has struggled in conference play. The Broncos lost their conference opener to Colorado State 3-0 and then dropped their second Mountain West match to San Jose State 3-2.

How to Watch: Boise State at Air Force

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Boise State at Air Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State has been able to collect conference wins against Wyoming and Nevada, but its start has still been disappointing. The Broncos will try and get back to their winning ways when they head to Air Force on Thursday night.

Air Force is also looking to get back in the win column after losing its last two matches to UNLV and San Diego State. The losses dropped Air Force's conference record to just 1-3 after losing to New Mexico and beating Fresno State.

Boise State will be a huge favorite in this one, as the Falcons are just 4-10 on the year, but with the upsets fans have already seen in the Mountain West this season, anything can happen.

Regional restrictions may apply.