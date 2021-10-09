How to Watch Broncos vs. Lobos

Boise State looks for its third straight win when it travels to New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State has started to right the ship after a rocky start to Mountain West play. The Broncos lost two of their first three matches in the conference but have since won two in a row.

How to Watch: Boise State at New Mexico

Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The latest win for Boise State was a 3-0 sweep of Air Force on Thursday night. The Falcons battled the Broncos, but Boise State came out on top, winning three straight sets. The win was its second in a row after beating Nevada 3-1 last weekend.

Saturday afternoon the Broncos get a shot at a team above them in the standings when they travel to New Mexico. The Lobos currently sit tied with UNLV and Colorado State at the top of the Mountain West standings at 4-1.

New Mexico beat Utah State on Thursday night 3-2 to bounce back from its first conference loss of the year to UNLV. The Lobos won the second and third sets before finishing off the Aggies 15-10 in the fifth and deciding set.

Boise State still feels like it has a shot at winning the conference this year, and Saturday's match with New Mexico is a big one. The Broncos can't afford to get any more games behind the top teams in the Mountain West.

