How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Boise State and Wyoming both look to bounce back and get a Mountain West win when they play Saturday afternoon.

Boise State came into Mountain West play 11-1 and looking like the favorite to win the conference. In its first match against Colorado State, however, it looked anything but that. The Broncos were upset by the Rams in a shocking fashion.

How to Watch Boise State at Wyoming:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Boise State at Wyoming match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State swept them 3-0 Thursday night in one of the biggest surprises in women's volleyball this year. Each set was close, but nobody would have guessed that the Broncos would lose to the Rams.

Boise State will look to bounce back as it heads to Wyoming to take on the Cowgirls. Wyoming is also coming off a loss, but its defeat was not as shocking. The Cowgirls lost to a good Utah State team in five sets. They won the first and fourth sets but came up short in the fifth set 15-11.

A few days ago this match looked like it would be all Boise State, but after the results Thursday night, it now looks like this should be a close match. Boise State and Wyoming are both desperate for wins with the Broncos really searching for answers.

Regional restrictions may apply.