How to Watch Cougars vs. Lions

Two of the top teams in the WCC battle on Thursday night when BYU visits Loyola Marymount.

BYU is one of the best women's volleyball teams in the country, and the Cougars are showing it to the rest of the WCC right now.

How to Watch: BYU at Loyola Marymount

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Cougars have rolled off nine straight wins, including the last six in the WCC. All of BYU's wins during this run have been sweeps. The Cougars have been absolutely dominant since losing to Pitt 3-1 way back on Sept. 10.

The Cougars' match on Thursday at LMU is the first of three straight matches against the top teams in the WCC. After their trip Thursday, they head to Pepperdine on Saturday in what could be a battle of the conference unbeatens.

Loyola Marymount will look to spoil that possibility when it hosts BYU on Thursday. The Lions are just one game back of the Cougars coming into this match, as they are 5-1 in the WCC.

LMU's only stumble in conference play was a five set loss to Pepperdine on Oct. 2. The Lions won the third and fourth sets to battle back from a 2-0 hole but couldn't finish the job, losing the fifth set 15-12.

The Lions have shown they can play with the best teams, but BYU is playing as well as anybody in the country and will be tough to beat. This could be one of the best matches in the WCC this year.

