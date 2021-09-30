How to Watch BYU vs. Santa Clara

The BYU women's volleyball team has been absolutely dominant. The team has won five matches in a row all by 3-0 sweeps. The dominance has actually been going on all season for the Cougars. They are 12-1 and 11 of their wins have been sweeps.

How to Watch: BYU at Santa Clara

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream BYU at Santa Clara match on fuboTV

BYU has climbed to No. 11 in the latest polls and with the way the team is playing, the Cougars could be in the top 10 next week. Their next stop is Santa Clara where they look to beat the Broncos and go to 3-0 in the WCC.

Santa Clara hosts the Cougars looking to stop the incredible momentum of BYU. The Broncos have struggled lately, losing five of their last six matches, including their first three conference affairs. They lost to Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine and Saint Mary's to start WCC play.

It will be a tall task for Santa Clara to upset BYU on Thursday night, but playing at home should give them a bit of a boost. The Broncos may have lost their first three WCC matches, but two of them went the full five sets.

