How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

Cal looks to snap its five-match losing streak Friday as it travels to No. 14 Oregon.

The California women's volleyball team is looking to end a five-match losing streak, but No. 14 Oregon will not make it easy on the Golden Bears.

Cal's last four matches have all come against Pac-12 opponents. The Golden Bears have lost all of those matches by a 3–1 score.

How to Watch: Cal at Oregon

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Golden Bears were 7–3 before their losing streak began. They have lost to Stanford, USC, Arizona and Arizona State in the conference, as well as to UC Davis, also by a 3–1 score.

The Ducks will host Cal after losing their first conference match of the year Sunday against No. 19 Utah. The loss dropped the Ducks' Pac-12 record to 3–1, and it was just their second loss of the year overall.

The Ducks are currently in a five-way tie atop the Pac-12 standings. They have a key match with No. 17 Stanford coming up Sunday, and they will look for a win against Cal to give them momentum as they move forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.