How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to snap its five-match losing streak Friday as it travels to No. 14 Oregon.
    Author:

    The California women's volleyball team is looking to end a five-match losing streak, but No. 14 Oregon will not make it easy on the Golden Bears.

    Cal's last four matches have all come against Pac-12 opponents. The Golden Bears have lost all of those matches by a 3–1 score.

    How to Watch: Cal at Oregon

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream Cal at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Golden Bears were 7–3 before their losing streak began. They have lost to Stanford, USC, Arizona and Arizona State in the conference, as well as to UC Davis, also by a 3–1 score.

    The Ducks will host Cal after losing their first conference match of the year Sunday against No. 19 Utah. The loss dropped the Ducks' Pac-12 record to 3–1, and it was just their second loss of the year overall.

    The Ducks are currently in a five-way tie atop the Pac-12 standings. They have a key match with No. 17 Stanford coming up Sunday, and they will look for a win against Cal to give them momentum as they move forward.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Cal Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16904315
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16904169
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy