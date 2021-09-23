How to Watch Cal at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Stanford looks to prove it is a top team in the Pac-12 when it hosts Cal to start conference play in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.

The Stanford women's volleyball team comes into conference play just 6-3, but its schedule has been loaded. The team has played six straight ranked programs, going 3-3 during that stretch. The Cardinal may have three losses, but they have gone toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in the country.

Their non-conference schedule may have been tough, but it has gotten them ready for the rugged Pac-12 Conference they are about to go through. It all starts when they host a California team that has struggled recently.

The Golden Bears head into Pac-12 play having lost three of their last four matches. They started the season 6-1 but have been slumping lately, and it has them limping into conference play.

Cal has won more matches than Stanford but hasn't played even close to the same type of schedule. It has yet to play a ranked team this year, but that all changes with the trip to Stanford.

The Cardinal struggled last year after winning the National Championship in 2019. They can bounce back by knocking off a conference foe Wednesday night.

