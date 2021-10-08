No. 2 Pittsburgh looks to stay perfect as the Panthers host Clemson on Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Clemson women's volleyball team will aim for a major upset Friday as it travels to Pittsburgh to take on the No. 2 Panthers.

How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Clemson at Pitt match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers started ACC play on a two-match winning streak but have lost their last two matches to No. 3 Louisville and Notre Dame. The losses dropped Clemson's record to 2–2 in the ACC and 10–5 overall. The team now has the tough task of trying to take down the undefeated Panthers.

Pitt has been outstanding this year, racing out to a 14–0 record. The Panthers have been dominant all year long and have only gone to five sets in three of their matches, all of which were against ranked teams.

The Panthers have been even better in ACC play, dropping just one set in their four wins so far this year. North Carolina has been the only team able to take a set from them.

Pitt will need to be ready for a Clemson team looking to pull off an upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.