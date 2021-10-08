    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Pittsburgh looks to stay perfect as the Panthers host Clemson on Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The Clemson women's volleyball team will aim for a major upset Friday as it travels to Pittsburgh to take on the No. 2 Panthers.

    How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Clemson at Pitt match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers started ACC play on a two-match winning streak but have lost their last two matches to No. 3 Louisville and Notre Dame. The losses dropped Clemson's record to 2–2 in the ACC and 10–5 overall. The team now has the tough task of trying to take down the undefeated Panthers.

    Pitt has been outstanding this year, racing out to a 14–0 record. The Panthers have been dominant all year long and have only gone to five sets in three of their matches, all of which were against ranked teams.

    The Panthers have been even better in ACC play, dropping just one set in their four wins so far this year. North Carolina has been the only team able to take a set from them.

    Pitt will need to be ready for a Clemson team looking to pull off an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Clemson at Pitt in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16693773
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Second Round

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866720
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Boston College vs Quinnipiac in College Hockey

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy