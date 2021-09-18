How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Colorado looks for their second-straight win against rival Colorado State when they play Saturday in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.

Colorado will put their perfect record on the line when they take on rival Colorado State for the second-straight match. The Buffaloes won their eighth consecutive match to start the season when they beat the Rams 3-1 on Thursday.

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State, NCAA Women's Volleyball:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

It was another dominant performance by the 25th ranked Buffaloes as they have had only one match go to five sets so far this year.

The only question about Colorado is if they will be able to beat the ranked Pac-12 teams when they enter conference play. Colorado has not played a ranked team yet this year and it will be a test for them in a conference currently featuring five ranked teams.

Colorado State will look to get revenge on their in-state rival after their loss Thursday night. They were able to steal the first set but couldn't keep up the momentum and lost the next three sets.

The loss to the Buffaloes snapped a four-match winning streak for the Rams. The winning streak was a nice bounceback from the beginning of the year when they lost their first three matches.

This is the last non-conference match before both teams enter conference play. The Buffaloes want to keep their perfect record before the competition ramps up, while the Rams are just looking for a little revenge in this match.

