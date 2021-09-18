September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado looks for their second-straight win against rival Colorado State when they play Saturday in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.
Author:

Colorado will put their perfect record on the line when they take on rival Colorado State for the second-straight match. The Buffaloes won their eighth consecutive match to start the season when they beat the Rams 3-1 on Thursday.

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State, NCAA Women's Volleyball:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Colorado at Colorado State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was another dominant performance by the 25th ranked Buffaloes as they have had only one match go to five sets so far this year. 

The only question about Colorado is if they will be able to beat the ranked Pac-12 teams when they enter conference play. Colorado has not played a ranked team yet this year and it will be a test for them in a conference currently featuring five ranked teams.

Colorado State will look to get revenge on their in-state rival after their loss Thursday night. They were able to steal the first set but couldn't keep up the momentum and lost the next three sets. 

The loss to the Buffaloes snapped a four-match winning streak for the Rams. The winning streak was a nice bounceback from the beginning of the year when they lost their first three matches. 

This is the last non-conference match before both teams enter conference play. The Buffaloes want to keep their perfect record before the competition ramps up, while the Rams are just looking for a little revenge in this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Colorado at Colorado State in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16698761
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Portland Classic Third Round

USATSI_15962055
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16688793
NCAA Football

How to Watch San Diego at Montana State

Notre Dame
NCAA Football

How to Watch Purdue at Notre Dame

HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. York United FC

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon State at Boise State

Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Marist at Columbia

USATSI_16757819
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Pitt Panthers
NCAA Football

How to Watch Western Michigan at Pitt

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy