How to Watch Buffaloes vs. Bruins

UCLA hosts Colorado on Friday night atop the Pac-12 standings with a 3-1 record and a 10-2 mark overall. The team has already knocked off Stanford, USC and Washington State in Pac-12 play, but it was defeated by Washington in a close five-set match last week.

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Bruins will get tested again on Friday as they host No. 24 Colorado. The Buffaloes are 2-2 in the Pac-12 and 11-2 overall. Colorado's only losses were to No. 14 Oregon and Washington State.

Colorado's loss to Washington State was a big upset, as the Cougars swept the Buffaloes in three sets. Colorado was able to bounce back and had an equally as shocking win sweeping No. 15 Utah.

It has been an up-and-down start for the Buffaloes in the Pac-12, and they will once again have to play well if they expect to beat UCLA.

UCLA is one of five teams at 3-1 in the conference and wants to stay at least tied with the top teams and pick up another big win against Colorado.

This will be a tough weekend for UCLA, as it also hosts Utah on Sunday. If the Bruins can get through the weekend with two wins, they will be sitting pretty in the conference race.

