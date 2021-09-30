Colorado State goes on the road for the first time in Mountain West play, looking to extend its winning streak to four.

Colorado continued their incredible start to Mountain West play with a 3-0 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night. The win against the Cowgirls extended their winning streak to three to start conference play.

How to Watch: Colorado State at Fresno State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Colorado State at Fresno State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams continue to be the biggest surprise in conference play as they are undefeated and at the top of the Mountain West. Colorado State was not playing well when it finished up its non-conference schedule, so for them to start off 3-0 is a huge surprise.

Fresno State has not had the luck the Rams have had so far in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs have started off 0-2 with losses against New Mexico and Air Force, both by 3-0 sweeps.

The Bulldogs' last match against Air Force was close in all three sets, but they just couldn't get the points when they needed to and dropped the match.

Fresno State has only played three matches at home this year and is 2-1 in their home building. They hope they can continue their better play at home and upset Colorado State.

The Rams want to spoil their home-court advantage and continue their surprising run to start conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.