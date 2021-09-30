September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State goes on the road for the first time in Mountain West play, looking to extend its winning streak to four.
Author:

Colorado continued their incredible start to Mountain West play with a 3-0 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night. The win against the Cowgirls extended their winning streak to three to start conference play.

How to Watch: Colorado State at Fresno State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Colorado State at Fresno State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams continue to be the biggest surprise in conference play as they are undefeated and at the top of the Mountain West. Colorado State was not playing well when it finished up its non-conference schedule, so for them to start off 3-0 is a huge surprise.

Fresno State has not had the luck the Rams have had so far in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs have started off 0-2 with losses against New Mexico and Air Force, both by 3-0 sweeps.

The Bulldogs' last match against Air Force was close in all three sets, but they just couldn't get the points when they needed to and dropped the match. 

Fresno State has only played three matches at home this year and is 2-1 in their home building. They hope they can continue their better play at home and upset Colorado State.

The Rams want to spoil their home-court advantage and continue their surprising run to start conference play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Colorado State at Fresno State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Orem vs. Timpview

just now
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah

just now
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State

just now
USATSI_13771299
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

just now
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch BYU vs. Santa Clara

just now
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State

just now
HSFB Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

just now
Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

just now
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Sun

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy