September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado and Washington State's NCAA Women's Volleyball programs both come in red-hot as they start Pac-12 play Wednesday night.
Author:

Two of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 meet up Wednesday night as Washington State hosts Colorado. Washington State comes in on a six-match winning streak while Colorado is a perfect 9-0 on the season. Both schools are playing good volleyball, and they will need it as they start conference play.

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Colorado at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado is coming off back-to-back wins against its in-state rival Colorado State over the weekend. It capped a perfect non-conference slate in which the team only went five sets one time. 

Washington State has been about as hot as the Buffaloes. The Cougars lost their first four matches of the year but have found their groove and come into conference play winners of their last six, five of which were 3-0 sweeps.

The Cougars have yet to beat a ranked team, though, as they were beaten by Top 10 Purdue and Pitt earlier in the year. They get another shot at their first ranked win when they host Colorado on Wednesday night. It would be a win that shows the rest of the Pac-12 that they aren't going to be an easy out.

In a conference stacked with six ranked teams, Colorado and Washington State are trying to find their way into the mix at the top. Tune in to see which takes the first 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Colorado at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska at Northwestern in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_14786247
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

USATSI_16802908
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Cubs

USATSI_16536645
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy