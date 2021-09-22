How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Colorado and Washington State's NCAA Women's Volleyball programs both come in red-hot as they start Pac-12 play Wednesday night.

Two of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 meet up Wednesday night as Washington State hosts Colorado. Washington State comes in on a six-match winning streak while Colorado is a perfect 9-0 on the season. Both schools are playing good volleyball, and they will need it as they start conference play.

Colorado is coming off back-to-back wins against its in-state rival Colorado State over the weekend. It capped a perfect non-conference slate in which the team only went five sets one time.

Washington State has been about as hot as the Buffaloes. The Cougars lost their first four matches of the year but have found their groove and come into conference play winners of their last six, five of which were 3-0 sweeps.

The Cougars have yet to beat a ranked team, though, as they were beaten by Top 10 Purdue and Pitt earlier in the year. They get another shot at their first ranked win when they host Colorado on Wednesday night. It would be a win that shows the rest of the Pac-12 that they aren't going to be an easy out.

In a conference stacked with six ranked teams, Colorado and Washington State are trying to find their way into the mix at the top. Tune in to see which takes the first

