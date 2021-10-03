How to Watch Duke at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

Duke and Virginia both try and get back in the win column.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, both Duke and Virginia are coming off a loss to Pitt. They both got swept by the No. 3 Panthers.

How to Watch: Duke at Virginia

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Duke at Virginia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke's loss to Pitt was its second in a row after losing to Syracuse last Sunday. The losses dropped the Blue Devils' record to 1-2 in the ACC and 10-4 overall. Duke played well in the non-conference portion of its schedule but has had trouble finding its footing in the ACC.

Virginia also got swept by Pitt and, like Duke, now has a 1-2 ACC record. The Cavaliers knocked off North Carolina before their loss to Pitt.

The Cavaliers come in with a worse record than the Blue Devils, but they do have that win over North Carolina, while the Tar Heels swept Duke earlier this year. Common opponents are not always an indicator of how a match will go, but it has to give the Cavaliers confidence that they can take down Duke at home Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.