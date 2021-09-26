How to Watch Florida State at Louisville in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Florida State looks to upset Louisville when they hook up with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

The Florida State NCAA Women's Volleyball team will head to Louisville with an 8-2 record and winners of its last three matches. The last of those wins was a 3-1 decision against Notre Dame in its ACC opener.

How to Watch Florida State at Louisville:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Florida State has been playing well but will need to play even better on Sunday in its match against Louisville. The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the country this year and look like the favorite to win the conference.

Louisville enters the match a perfect 11-0 that includes nine 3-0 sweeps. The Cardinals have beat three teams in the top ten in Purdue, Kentucky and Nebraska, looking dominant in almost all of their wins.

The Seminoles will try and pull off the huge upset and make a statement in the ACC. Florida State had their biggest win of the year last Wednesday when they beat Florida 3-1. It was their one and only match against a ranked team this year.

Louisville has rarely been challenged this year, but Florida State comes in with a lot of momentum also. The Cardinals are the favorite in this game, but the Seminoles feel like they have a shot. It will be a good test for the Cardinals and one that will show just how good Florida State is.

