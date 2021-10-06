    • October 6, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State at Miami in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami looks for its fourth straight win when it hosts rival Florida State on Wednesday night.
    ACC volleyball fans get a treat Wednesday night when Florida State heads south to take on in-state rival Miami. Both the Seminoles and Hurricanes are playing great right now, and this should be an absolute battle.

    How to Watch Florida State at Miami in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Florida State at Miami match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida State comes into this match winners of its last two after dropping a match to No. 3 Louisville. The loss to Louisville is the Seminoles' only loss in the ACC right now, as they are 3-1. They have wins against Notre Dame, NC State and North Carolina inside the conference.

    Miami has played just as well inside the ACC. They have played and had the same results against the exact same teams. The Hurricanes' loss to the Cardinals is one of only two losses this season. They also lost to UCF but have run through the rest of their schedule.

    The ACC is loaded with talent this year with Louisville and Pitt looking like the top two teams, but Miami and Florida State are right behind them. This should be a great match to see which one is the best of the next tier.

    Miami and Florida State is always a war, and this match on Wednesday should be no exception.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Florida State at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
