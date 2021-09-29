How to Watch Florida at Georgia in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Georgia looks to halt its three-game losing streak when it hosts rival Florida.

Florida heads to Georgia on Wednesday night after splitting a pair of matches against Mississippi State to start SEC play. The Gators won on the first match 3-2 but dropped the rematch 2-3.

How to Watch: Florida at Georgia

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Florida at Georgia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida came into SEC play as one of the favorites in the conference but struggled with Mississippi State and now looks a little bit vulnerable. The Gators hope a trip to a struggling Georgia team will help them get back on track.

Georgia opened SEC play a week ago with a 2-3 loss to South Carolina. The loss was the Bulldogs' third in a row after they lost to NC State and rival Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs won the first and fourth set in their match with South Carolina but got beat 15-7 in the fifth and deciding set.

Florida is a big favorite in this one, but despite its record, Georgia has played some of the best teams on its schedule tough. The Gators looked very beatable in their matches with Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs think they can take advantage of it.

Florida will head home after this match for two against Ole Miss this weekend while the Bulldogs head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

Regional restrictions may apply.