September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia looks to halt its three-game losing streak when it hosts rival Florida.
Author:

Florida heads to Georgia on Wednesday night after splitting a pair of matches against Mississippi State to start SEC play. The Gators won on the first match 3-2 but dropped the rematch 2-3. 

How to Watch: Florida at Georgia

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Florida at Georgia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida came into SEC play as one of the favorites in the conference but struggled with Mississippi State and now looks a little bit vulnerable. The Gators hope a trip to a struggling Georgia team will help them get back on track.

Georgia opened SEC play a week ago with a 2-3 loss to South Carolina. The loss was the Bulldogs' third in a row after they lost to NC State and rival Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs won the first and fourth set in their match with South Carolina but got beat 15-7 in the fifth and deciding set.

Florida is a big favorite in this one, but despite its record, Georgia has played some of the best teams on its schedule tough.  The Gators looked very beatable in their matches with Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs think they can take advantage of it.

Florida will head home after this match for two against Ole Miss this weekend while the Bulldogs head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Florida at Georgia in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

3 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

3 minutes ago
USATSI_11761400
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in NCAA Women's Volleyball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16825690
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

3 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

8 minutes ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Utah State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy