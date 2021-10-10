    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida looks for a two-match road sweep of LSU when they battle again on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Florida came to LSU looking for its fourth straight win, and the Gators got it when they took down the Tigers 3-1 on Saturday. 

    They dropped the first set 25-22 but then came back to win the last three sets 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 to take home the four-set win.

    How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Florida at LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their SEC record to 5-1 and has them half a game behind Tennessee for second place and a game behind Kentucky for first. The Gators can finish the sweep Sunday afternoon and stay on pace with the top two teams of the conference.

    LSU hopes it can spoil the Gators' road party and get revenge Sunday. The loss on Saturday dropped the Tigers' record to 2-4 in the SEC and stopped them from winning their second straight match.

    LSU was coming off a win against Missouri last weekend but just didn't have enough against the Gators to pull off the upset.

    The Tigers showed in the first set Saturday that they can beat the Gators, but they will need to put together a more complete match if they want to snap their four-match winning streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch James Madison at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer

    21 minutes ago
    Mac Jones New England Patriots
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Texans

    21 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16913263
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Jaguars

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (bottom) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (top) tackle Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

    21 minutes ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

    21 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women's College Soccer

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Washington Football Team

    21 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy