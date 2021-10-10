Florida looks for a two-match road sweep of LSU when they battle again on Sunday afternoon.

Florida came to LSU looking for its fourth straight win, and the Gators got it when they took down the Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

They dropped the first set 25-22 but then came back to win the last three sets 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 to take home the four-set win.

How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The win improved their SEC record to 5-1 and has them half a game behind Tennessee for second place and a game behind Kentucky for first. The Gators can finish the sweep Sunday afternoon and stay on pace with the top two teams of the conference.

LSU hopes it can spoil the Gators' road party and get revenge Sunday. The loss on Saturday dropped the Tigers' record to 2-4 in the SEC and stopped them from winning their second straight match.

LSU was coming off a win against Missouri last weekend but just didn't have enough against the Gators to pull off the upset.

The Tigers showed in the first set Saturday that they can beat the Gators, but they will need to put together a more complete match if they want to snap their four-match winning streak.

