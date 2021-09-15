September 15, 2021
How to Watch Georgia State at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson is looking to get back in the win column when they host Georgia State on Wednesday.
Author:

The Clemson Tigers have had an up and down start to their volleyball season. The Tigers are just 4-3 on the year and are coming off a 3-1 loss to Santa Clara. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia State at Clemson match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson has struggled in their losses this year and has looked good in their wins. They haven't played a 3-2 match yet this year. They have either won easily or lost quickly. Normally teams have close matches but that just hasn't been the case for the Tigers this season.

Georgia State is trying to turn their season around as they have stumbled out to a 3-6 record. They have already suffered through a four-match losing streak this year and haven't beaten anybody good yet.

Clemson isn't exactly lighting the world on fire, but if Georgia State could find a way to beat the Tigers it could get them finally moving in the right direction. It would be an upset for the Panthers to win this match and one that could be a defining moment of their season.

The Tigers will look to avoid that upset and pick up another win as they start to close the non-conference part of their schedule. Clemson has three more home games before they open up the ACC at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Georgia State at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

