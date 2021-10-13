    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia Tech shoots for its third win in a row when it travels to Clemson on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Georgia Tech is coming off a great weekend in which it took down Virginia 3-0 on Friday and then upset previously unbeaten Pitt 3-2 on Sunday. Not only did the Yellow Jackets pick up the huge win, but they did it on the road.

    How to Watch: Georgia Tech at Clemson

    Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream Georgia Tech at Clemson match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers had been rolling through their schedule before playing Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were able to win the second and third sets to grab a 2-1 lead. They dropped the fourth set but came away with a 15-9 win in the fifth set to pull off the upset.

    The win improved Georgia Techs' ACC record to 4-2 and got it back on track after losing to Louisville and Notre Dame the weekend before.

    The Yellow Jackets will look to avoid a letdown after the big win when they go on the road again to Clemson on Wednesday night.

    The Tigers beat Virginia Sunday 3-2 but were swept by Pitt on Friday, 3-0. The split over the weekend kept their ACC record even at 3-3. 

    Clemson has struggled against the top teams in the conference this year but hopes it can catch the Yellow Jackets off guard and pull off the upset.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

