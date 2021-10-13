How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball

Georgia Tech shoots for its third win in a row when it travels to Clemson on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech is coming off a great weekend in which it took down Virginia 3-0 on Friday and then upset previously unbeaten Pitt 3-2 on Sunday. Not only did the Yellow Jackets pick up the huge win, but they did it on the road.

How to Watch: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream Georgia Tech at Clemson match on fuboTV:

The Panthers had been rolling through their schedule before playing Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were able to win the second and third sets to grab a 2-1 lead. They dropped the fourth set but came away with a 15-9 win in the fifth set to pull off the upset.

The win improved Georgia Techs' ACC record to 4-2 and got it back on track after losing to Louisville and Notre Dame the weekend before.

The Yellow Jackets will look to avoid a letdown after the big win when they go on the road again to Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Tigers beat Virginia Sunday 3-2 but were swept by Pitt on Friday, 3-0. The split over the weekend kept their ACC record even at 3-3.

Clemson has struggled against the top teams in the conference this year but hopes it can catch the Yellow Jackets off guard and pull off the upset.

