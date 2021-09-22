How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in NCAA Women's Volleyball

South Carolina looks to make it three in a row when it hosts Georgia to open up SEC play Wednesday night in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

South Carolina finished its non-conference schedule with an 8-2 record, including wins over then-ranked Washington State and Rice. Five of its eights wins have come by 3-0 sweeps, and it has won its last two matches.

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

This hot streak to start the season has gotten the attention of the SEC and the country as the Gamecocks are looking to carry that on when they open conference play against Georgia on Wednesday night.

Georgia hasn't had as strong of a start as the Gamecocks and comes into this match just 4-7, having lost six of its last seven matches.

Georgia is coming off two straight losses that weren't very close. Rival Georgia Tech beat the Bulldogs 3-0 and NC State dispatched them 3-1. In the NC State match, they at least made the sets close, but against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs scored 17 and 12 points in their last two sets respectively.

These schools appear to be going in opposite directions as the SEC schedule starts. South Carolina feels like it can compete with Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee for the conference championship. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, look like they are just trying to avoid being at the bottom when the season ends.

