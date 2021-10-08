Georgia looks for a road sweep of Texas A&M when they battle again on Friday night.

Georgia went on the road to Texas A&M on a five-match losing streak. The Bulldogs snapped that when they beat the Aggies in three sets.

How to Watch Georgia at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The sweep was just their third such result this year. They took care of the Aggies 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 to pick up that elusive win they had been searching for.

The Bulldogs win was a big upset, as Texas A&M had only lost four matches on the year. The Aggies had also just come off of upsetting No. 20 Tennessee 3-2.

The loss dropped the Aggies' record to 3-2 in the SEC, putting them two games back of first-place Kentucky.

Fortunately for Texas A&M, it get a chance at revenge tonight. The Aggies may have been looking ahead, but they won't overlook the Bulldogs for a second straight day.

Georgia is hoping the win Thursday night is the start of a run of good play and not just a fluke.

This may not have looked like the best matchup earlier this week, but with the Bulldogs upset on Thursday this has become a big-time match. This should be a great watch.

