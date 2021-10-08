How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Diego in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego is riding a four match winning streak when it hosts Gonzaga on Thursday afternoon.
    Author:

    Gonzaga is looking to put a stop to San Diego's winning streak and pick up the huge upset on the road Thursday night. The Bulldogs, though, will have to play better as they have had their struggles recently, losing eight of their last 10 matches. 

    How to Watch: Gonzaga at San Diego

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream Gonzaga at San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They lost their last match 3-1 to Pacific to drop their WCC record to 1-3 on the year. They did pick up a big 3-1 win over St. Mary's a week ago. They carried the momentum from that win into their match with Pacific and won the first set but then dropped the last three in the loss.

    The competition goes up a step for the Bulldogs Thursday at San Diego. The Toreros have won four in a row, all of which were WCC wins. Their 4-0 record has them at the top of the conference with BYU and Pepperdine.

    San Diego has been great in the conference dropping just one set total in the four matches. Their wins have come against Saint Mary's, Pacific, San Francisco and Santa Clara. 

    Their schedule ramps up soon as they travel to Pepperdine next week and BYU the week after. They need to make sure they take care of business before those matches and that starts with Gonzaga on Thursday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Gonzaga at San Diego Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Houston Rockets Jalen Green
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Rockets

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    just now
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Panama

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

    just now
    HS Football Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Canada

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    Soccer

    How to Watch Peru vs. Chile

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy