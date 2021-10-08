How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

Gonzaga is looking to put a stop to San Diego's winning streak and pick up the huge upset on the road Thursday night. The Bulldogs, though, will have to play better as they have had their struggles recently, losing eight of their last 10 matches.

How to Watch: Gonzaga at San Diego

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream Gonzaga at San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost their last match 3-1 to Pacific to drop their WCC record to 1-3 on the year. They did pick up a big 3-1 win over St. Mary's a week ago. They carried the momentum from that win into their match with Pacific and won the first set but then dropped the last three in the loss.

The competition goes up a step for the Bulldogs Thursday at San Diego. The Toreros have won four in a row, all of which were WCC wins. Their 4-0 record has them at the top of the conference with BYU and Pepperdine.

San Diego has been great in the conference dropping just one set total in the four matches. Their wins have come against Saint Mary's, Pacific, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Their schedule ramps up soon as they travel to Pepperdine next week and BYU the week after. They need to make sure they take care of business before those matches and that starts with Gonzaga on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.