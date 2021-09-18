How to Watch Idaho State at Utah State, NCAA Women's Volleyball

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Idaho State at Utah State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State looks for its second straight win when it hosts Idaho State Saturday afternoon in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.
Author:

Utah State is looking to grab one more win before it heads into Mountain West play. The Aggies have gotten off to a 7-4 start, including wins in three of their last four matches.

How to Watch Idaho State at Utah State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Idaho State at Utah State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah State was predicted to finish ninth out of 11 teams in the Mountain West but is hoping to carry its good start into conference play after its match against Idaho State. The Aggies are looking to prove the experts wrong and make some noise in a deep conference.

Idaho State comes into the match having lost two of its last three. The Bengals are just 4-7 on the year. They are looking to get an upset win in their final non-conference match of the season.

After their trip to Utah State, Idaho State will host Sacramento State and Portland State next weekend to open up Big Sky play. The Bengals were picked to finish second-to-last in the preseason poll and are trying to prove the doubters wrong.

A win against Utah State could go a long way for the Bengals to go into conference play with some confidence and momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.

