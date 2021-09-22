How to Watch Illinois at Iowa in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Illinois is looking for its fourth-straight win when it travels to Iowa for its Big Ten opener in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.

The Illinois women's volleyball team is playing its best at the right time. It capped off its non-conference schedule with three straight 3-0 wins, victories that came after a tough 3-1 loss to No. 16 Creighton.

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Fighting Illini have taken care of business in every match that hasn't been against a ranked team. Illinois is 8-3 on the year with all three of its losses coming against a team ranked in the Top 25. The Illini will be hoping they can change that trend as they start Big Ten play.

Their opponent in their opener isn't ranked, but after this match and a home showdown against Northwestern, their next four matches will be against Top 10 opponents.

Iowa, on the other hand, has struggled this year. The team has just two wins on the campaign, and those were against Incarnate Word and Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes will need to find a way to play better or it's going to be a long year in the stacked Big Ten. Iowa appears to be one of the bottom teams in the conference, and the team is going to have trouble finding any wins in the loaded conference.

Illinois will look to take advantage of a down Hawkeye team and get a win before the meat of its schedule hits.

