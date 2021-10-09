    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois travels to Wisconsin on Saturday looking to snap the No. 4 Badgers four-match winning streak in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The Illinois women's volleyball team heads to Wisconsin looking to snap a two-match losing streak against the No. 4 Badgers.

    The Illini (11–5) got off to a hot start in Big Ten play, winning their first three matches, including an upset of No. 6 Purdue.

    How to Watch: Illinois at Wisconsin

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Illinois at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The good vibes did not last long, though, as Wisconsin came to Illinois and beat the Illini 3–1 and then Purdue came to town and got revenge Wednesday with a 3–2 win. The Illini led the match 2–1 before the Boilermakers roared back and won the fourth and fifth sets to take the win.

    Illinois is looking to get their own bit of revenge Saturday against Wisconsin. Last Sunday, the Badgers dropped the Illini in four sets after losing the first set 25–22.

    Wisconsin swept Iowa in its most recent match and will look to win its fifth straight Big Ten match Saturday after losing to Maryland in its conference opener.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

