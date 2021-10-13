Nebraska goes for its seventh straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Indiana.

Nebraska has been on fire in the Big Ten, rolling off six straight wins to start conference play. The winning streak came on the heels of three straight losses to finish out non-conference play.

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Indiana at Nebraska match on fuboTV.

The Cornhuskers have gotten healthy and are playing their best volleyball of the year. It couldn't have come at a better time.

They have only dropped two total sets during this six-match run and have wins over No. 13 Penn State and a very solid Michigan team.

On Wednesday, Nebraska hosts an Indiana team that has been struggling lately. The Hoosiers have gone just 2-4 so far in the Big Ten and have lost four of their last five. To their credit, three of the four losses have been against ranked teams.

Indiana gets another shot at a ranked team when they travel to Nebraska. The Hoosiers have their work cut out for them against the Cornhuskers, as they try to pull off one of the bigger upsets in the Big Ten this year.

Nebraska has been the class of the Big Ten this year, but Indiana will look to deal the Cornhuskers their first conference loss Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.