September 29, 2021
How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State hosts Indiana on Wednesday.
Ohio State entered Big Ten play with a perfect 10-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in the Top 25 poll. The team was considered a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten. But the rest of the conference had other plans, as the Buckeyes have started off conference play 0-2.

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State:

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost a hard-fought match at Purdue on Friday night, 3-2, but the team couldn't bounce back when playing Penn State. The Nittany Lions swept Ohio State in that match to hand the Buckeyes their second loss.

The first conference games on the Buckeyes' schedule were no walk in the park, but Ohio State has an opportunity to get back on track when hosting Indiana on Wednesday. 

The Hoosiers travel to Columbus after splitting their first two Big Ten matches. They swept Michigan State 3-0 before getting swept at home to Purdue 3-0.

Indiana hopes it can be more competitive against a Buckeye team that is in a bit of a slump. Ohio State looked like one of the best teams in the country before Big Ten play started, but now the path to the conference title appears wide open. 

Can Indiana take advantage of the Buckeyes' recent struggles, or will Ohio State shake off memories of recent losses to pick up a win?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Indiana at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
