How to Watch Cyclones vs. Red Raiders

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State at Texas Tech in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa State looks for its fourth Big 12 win when it travels to Texas Tech on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Iowa State has started off the Big 12 season strong, winning three of its first four matches. The Cyclones split their weekend series with Kansas after sweeping TCU to open Big 12 play.

    How to Watch: Iowa State at Texas Tech

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream Iowa State at Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa State has played well against opponents outside of the Big Ten this season. The Cyclones have only four losses on the year, but three of those have come against conference foes. They will look to keep that up when they travel to Texas Tech for a two game series with their Big 12 rival.

    Texas Tech has not started off Big 12 play as well as the Cyclones. The Red Raiders are currently just 1-3 in conference after they got swept by Kansas, before splitting a series with No. 9 Baylor.

    The Red Raiders' win against Baylor was their biggest win of the year and a bit of a surprise. They took down the Bears in five sets but couldn't finish the sweep, as they lost to them 3-1 in their second match on Saturday.

    Texas Tech showed it could play with some of the best in the conference, but it needs to get back in the win column and show that its win against Baylor wasn't a fluke. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Iowa State at Texas Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Cyclones vs. Red Raiders

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    30 minutes ago
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy