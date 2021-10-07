How to Watch Cyclones vs. Red Raiders

Iowa State looks for its fourth Big 12 win when it travels to Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Iowa State has started off the Big 12 season strong, winning three of its first four matches. The Cyclones split their weekend series with Kansas after sweeping TCU to open Big 12 play.

How to Watch: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Iowa State at Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa State has played well against opponents outside of the Big Ten this season. The Cyclones have only four losses on the year, but three of those have come against conference foes. They will look to keep that up when they travel to Texas Tech for a two game series with their Big 12 rival.

Texas Tech has not started off Big 12 play as well as the Cyclones. The Red Raiders are currently just 1-3 in conference after they got swept by Kansas, before splitting a series with No. 9 Baylor.

The Red Raiders' win against Baylor was their biggest win of the year and a bit of a surprise. They took down the Bears in five sets but couldn't finish the sweep, as they lost to them 3-1 in their second match on Saturday.

Texas Tech showed it could play with some of the best in the conference, but it needs to get back in the win column and show that its win against Baylor wasn't a fluke.

Regional restrictions may apply.