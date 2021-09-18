September 18, 2021
How to Watch Iowa State at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota looks to finish off its non-conference schedule with a win Saturday when it hosts Iowa State on in NCAA women's volleyball action.
Author:

The Minnesota women's volleyball team comes into its match against Iowa State with a 4-3 record, but the No. 11 Golden Gophers still have looked every bit a top-25 team.

How to Watch Iowa State at Minnesota:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream the Iowa State at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota started the year just 1-3, but all three losses came against ranked teams. The Golden Gophers have bounced back and have won their last three matches, including wins against No. 16 Stanford and No. 13 Oregon. In their last match, they dominated St. Thomas, only giving up double-digit points in one of the three sets.

Iowa State comes into this match 8-2 on the year but are still looking for a marquee win. They have yet to beat any ranked teams.

The Cyclones will look to upset the Golden Gophers on the road Saturday. However, Iowa State has played just one ranked team this year in Penn State, and the Cyclones lost that match 3-0. They will aim for a better showing against Minnesota.

Minnesota is looking to end its non-conference schedule on a high note before opening up Big Ten play against Michigan and Maryland at home next weekend. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Iowa State at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
