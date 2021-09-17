How to watch Iowa vs. Air Force, Women's College Volleyball

Iowa and Air Force face off Friday night in the Mile High Invitational.

The Iowa and Air Force women’s college volleyball teams will both look to rebound from rough starts to the season when they meet Friday.

Both teams have just one win on the year entering Friday’s action, though Iowa plays Incarnate Word earlier in the day so could have two by the time it plays Air Force.

How to Watch Iowa at Air Force:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Hawkeyes could be in for a long season as the Big Ten is loaded with talent. The conference has five teams ranked in the top 25, three of which are in the top 10.

The Hawkeyes' lone win so far came in their last match before this invitational, in which they beat in-state rival Iowa State 3-2. They came close to wins against Duke and Ball State earlier in the year.

Air Force’s only win came in its last match, in which it beat Cal State Fullerton 3-1. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to start the year.

Each team enters the Mile High Invitational looking to start a winning streak and finish its non-conference schedule strong.

