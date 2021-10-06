How to Watch Iowa at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

Wisconsin looks to extend its winning streak to four when it hosts Iowa on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin suffered a shocking upset in its Big Ten opener to Maryland when it lost in five sets. The Badgers have bounced back nicely, though, winning their last three matches, including sweeps of Rutgers and No. 7 Minnesota.

How to Watch: Iowa at Wisconsin

Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

They also won their last match against Illinois on Sunday when they beat the Illini 3-1. The win improved their record to 11-1 on the year and 3-1 in the Big Ten. After that setback against Maryland, the Badgers have gotten back to playing like one of the best teams in the country.

Their opponent on Wednesday hasn't played as well. Iowa has really struggled this year, going just 2-12 so far. The Big Ten is probably the best volleyball conference in the country, and the Hawkeyes just haven't been able to keep up.

It is going to be tough for them against the Badgers, but they could catch them looking ahead to their rematch with Illinois later this week.

The Badgers are the heavy favorite in this one, but as fans saw earlier this year, Wisconsin is not immune to getting upset. Tune in to see if Iowa can pull off the shocker.

