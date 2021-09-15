September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky takes on in-state rival Louisville in a battle of two Top 10 teams.
Author:

When Kentucky and Louisville face off in any sport, it's going to be a battle. If both teams are ranked, it's even better, and when they're both in the Top 10 it turns into an epic war.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Kentucky at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That is exactly what fans get Wednesday night when Kentucky travels to Louisville for what should be a fantastic volleyball match.

Kentucky takes the short trip to Louisville riding the high of a 3-0 win against Marquette over the weekend. It was the Wildcat's sixth win of the year against just two losses. Their only setbacks this year have been to No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 17 Creighton.

Louisville heads into the home match with a perfect 8-0 record and would love nothing more than to knock off the defending national champion. 

The Cardinals have looked absolutely dominant this year, sweeping opponents in seven of their eight matches. That included a convincing win over No. 9 Purdue that was the Boilermakers' only loss on the year.

Louisville has looked better so far this year, but the Wildcats still have a ton of confidence and aren't ready to give up their title yet, especially to the Cardinals. This should be a great match and one that if volleyball fans don't want to miss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
15
2021

Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty vs. Sun

St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

1986-mets
SI Guide

1986 Mets Documentary Showcases Historic, Entertaining World Series Champs

Paris Saint-Germain
Soccer

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain

USATSI_10991858
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid
Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Porto

Liverpool
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. A.C. Milan

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy