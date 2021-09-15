How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville

When Kentucky and Louisville face off in any sport, it's going to be a battle. If both teams are ranked, it's even better, and when they're both in the Top 10 it turns into an epic war.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

That is exactly what fans get Wednesday night when Kentucky travels to Louisville for what should be a fantastic volleyball match.

Kentucky takes the short trip to Louisville riding the high of a 3-0 win against Marquette over the weekend. It was the Wildcat's sixth win of the year against just two losses. Their only setbacks this year have been to No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 17 Creighton.

Louisville heads into the home match with a perfect 8-0 record and would love nothing more than to knock off the defending national champion.

The Cardinals have looked absolutely dominant this year, sweeping opponents in seven of their eight matches. That included a convincing win over No. 9 Purdue that was the Boilermakers' only loss on the year.

Louisville has looked better so far this year, but the Wildcats still have a ton of confidence and aren't ready to give up their title yet, especially to the Cardinals. This should be a great match and one that if volleyball fans don't want to miss.

