No. 5 Kentucky looks for its seventh win in a row in NCAA women's volleyball as the Wildcats play at LSU for the second of a two-match series.

The Kentucky women's volleyball team is getting back to the form it showed at the end of last year when it won the national championship. After a tough non-conference schedule in which the No. 5 Wildcats lost three of their matches, they have rolled off six straight wins entering Friday's match against LSU.

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Kentucky dropped SEC rival LSU 3–1 in the first match of their two-match series Thursday. The Wildcats dropped the second set but took care of the third and fourth sets to secure the win.

On Friday, the Wildcats will go for their seventh win in a row and a sweep of the Tigers.

LSU will look to give Kentucky its first SEC loss and pull off the big upset. The Tigers looked good in the first two sets Thursday but just couldn't keep up with the powerful Wildcats in the rest of the match.

The loss to Kentucky comes on the heels of the Tigers' biggest win of the year. They upset No. 20 Florida in the second of their two-match series against the Gators last weekend.

The Tigers' SEC record is 3–5. They sit in eighth place in the conference, a half-match behind South Carolina. On Friday, LSU will look to get back at the Wildcats and pull off their second upset in as many weeks.

