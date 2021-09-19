How to Watch Kentucky at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Kentucky and Stanford wrap up their non-conference schedule with a top-20 battle Sunday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Kentucky and Stanford women's volleyball teams are both ranked in the top 20 despite their tough schedules so far this season.

No. 16 Stanford will face its sixth straight ranked opponent in No. 8 Kentucky. The rough stretch has included four opponents in the top 10, including the Wildcats.

How to Watch Kentucky at Stanford:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Cardinal are 3-2 in their previous five matches. Their two losses came against No. 1 Texas and No. 11 Minnesota.

Kentucky comes into the match 6-3 on the season but 1-2 against ranked opponents. The Wildcats' match at Stanford is their last chance to get a ranked win against an out-of-conference opponent.

Stanford is looking for one more big win before they head into the Pac-12 season. The Cardinal will enter their conference schedule among the favorites to take home the Pac-12 championship.

Kentucky won the NCAA tournament in 2020 and Stanford won in 2019. In Sunday's match, the two most recent national champions will look to prove they can reach the same heights this season.

