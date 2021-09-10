How to Watch Kentucky at Wisconsin

Wisconsin looks to keep its perfect record alive and knock off the defending national champion when it hosts Kentucky on Friday.

There are some great volleyball matches this weekend, but the best might be happening in Madison, Wis. The No. 2 and undefeated Wisconsin Badgers host the defending national champions Kentucky Wildcats.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

This should be an intensely competitive matchup because Wisconsin is playing at the top of its game while the Wildcats have the swagger of being the current national champions.

The Badgers enter the match with a perfect 4-0 record and have only dropped one set all year. That lost set was against a tough Baylor team, but the Badgers left no doubt in the other three sets.

Kentucky may have a tough time against Wisconsin on Friday. The Wildcats are 5-1 but were shocked by Creighton 3-0. The Blue Jays are a strong team, but it was a huge surprise that they swept the Wildcats.

Kentucky has not lost a set in any other match this year, but none of those were against ranked teams. The Wildcats get a great opportunity to show that last year wasn't a fluke and that they can compete with the best teams in the country again this year.

Both teams should be extremely motivated for the game. The Wildcats are trying to pick up a big ranked win, and the Badgers want to prove that they are going to be a dominant team this year. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action between two of the best teams in the nation.

