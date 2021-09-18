September 18, 2021
How to Watch Louisville at Nebraska in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it hosts No. 5 Louisville on Saturday in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
Author:

Nebraska will end its consecutive match streak against ranked teams when it hosts Louisville on Saturday. The Cornhuskers' match against the Cardinals will be their fourth straight match against a team inside the Top 20. They are currently 1-2 in that stretch.

How to Watch Louisville at Nebraska:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Louisville at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cornhuskers started their season 6-0, including a win against No. 19 Creighton, but have since lost to No. 20 Utah 3-2 and No. 19 Stanford 3-1. It has been a tough stretch for Nebraska and one that doesn't get any easier when it takes on the red-hot Cardinals.

Louisville enters this match a perfect 9-0, which includes wins against Top 10 Purdue and Kentucky. The Cardinals have looked like one of the best teams in the country so far this year. 

This is set to be one of the marquee matchups of the weekend and should be a battle. Nebraska is trying to get back in the win column while the Cardinals are once again trying to show why they should be ranked even higher. 

If you enjoy women's volleyball, this is a must-watch match. Tune in to see two of the best teams in the country battle it out on Saturday evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

