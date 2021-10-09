How to Watch Lions vs. Powercats

Pacific looks for its fifth consecutive win on Saturday when it hosts Loyola Marymount.

Pacific came into conference play just 3-8 and looked like one of the worst teams in the WCC. It didn't look much better when it dropped its first two matches in conference to No. 11 BYU and No. 25 San Diego. Then something clicked, and the Tigers have now reeled off four straight wins.

How to Watch: Loyola Marymount at Pacific

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV: Stadium 1

Pacific's most impressive win was on Thursday when it upset No. 23 Pepperdine 3-2. Even though it had been playing better, the win against Pepperdine was a huge upset. The team will look to continue its surprising run on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Loyola Marymount.

The Lions will look to snap Pacific's streak and pick up their second straight win and fifth overall in the WCC. The Lions' 4-1 record has them tied for second with Pepperdine, a game behind undefeated BYU and San Diego.

Loyola Marymount has been playing great volleyball this year, is currently 13-2 and is looking to prove it belongs with the conference's best.

Pacific may be hot, but the Lions have the team to be able to stop their run. This is a big match, as Loyola Marymount looks to keep pace with BYU and San Diego, while Pacific looks to continue to put the beginning of the year in the rearview mirror.

