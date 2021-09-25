September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Francisco in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount looks to win its 11th straight match when it travels to San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Loyola Marymount opened up WCC play with a win over Santa Clara that extended its winning streak to 10 matches. The Lions took care of the Broncos 3-1, only dropping the second set in picking up the win.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Francisco:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at San Francisco match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lions hope they can make it 11 in a row when they take on winless San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco's tough season continued with its conference-opening loss to Pepperdine on Thursday. It was its ninth straight loss to open the year, and it is still looking for the elusive win when it hosts LMU.

The Dons come into the match as big underdogs, but as volleyball fans have seen in other conferences so far this year, anything can happen. LMU has played well so far, but it needs to make sure it doesn't overlook this match.

LMU is one of the hidden gems in women's volleyball this year, and if you love the sport, it is a team you need to check out. 

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
