How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Loyola Marymount looks to extend its nine-match winning streak when it travels to Santa Clara on Thursday.

Loyola Marymount started its season with a close 3-1 loss to Purdue. Since then, it has won nine matches in a row, none of which have gone the full five sets. The Lions have been dominant since that season-opening loss and are looking to continue that run when they start WCC play on Thursday.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara:

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the 9-1 record and long winning streak, the Lions are getting no love from the national polls. Not only are they unranked, but they also aren't receiving any votes. They will get their opportunity soon when they play ranked BYU, San Diego and Pepperdine. They will have to wait a bit for those matches, but before then they need to take care of a Santa Clara team that has struggled this year.

Santa Clara will enter their match with LMU just 4-6 on the year. The Broncos won their last match against Oregon State, 3-0. The win snapped their two-match losing streak.

The Broncos have had a tough time this season, especially against the ranked teams. They have been largely uncompetitive in those matches and are looking for a change.

LMU isn't ranked right now, but Santa Clara is hoping that its luck will change against a very good Lions team. LMU will try to keep that from happening and get off to a quick 1-0 start in conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.