How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

Nebraska will look to win its fourth straight match when it hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

Nebraska lost three straight matches heading into Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers have seemed to erase those doubts, at least for the time being, by starting Big Ten play a perfect 3-0. They had probably their most impressive win on Friday when they swept a good Michigan team and did so very convincingly. They won 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 in dominant fashion.

How to Watch: Michigan State at Nebraska

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

That isn't good news for a Michigan State team looking for its second straight win. The Spartans picked up their first Big Ten win of the year Friday when they swept Iowa 3-0.

It was a good first conference win after they were beaten by Indiana 3-0 and then lost to rival Michigan 3-1. The Spartans will have to play much better Sunday if they expect to upset the Cornhuskers and get their first win against a ranked opponent this year.

The Spartans have played well this year but are still trying to show that they can play with the best teams in the Big Ten. They get that chance a lot in the next couple of weeks as they play five straight matches against ranked teams.

First up is Nebraska on Sunday.

