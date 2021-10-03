October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska will look to win its fourth straight match when it hosts Michigan State on Sunday.
Author:

Nebraska lost three straight matches heading into Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers have seemed to erase those doubts, at least for the time being, by starting Big Ten play a perfect 3-0. They had probably their most impressive win on Friday when they swept a good Michigan team and did so very convincingly. They won 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 in dominant fashion.

How to Watch: Michigan State at Nebraska

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan State at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That isn't good news for a Michigan State team looking for its second straight win. The Spartans picked up their first Big Ten win of the year Friday when they swept Iowa 3-0. 

It was a good first conference win after they were beaten by Indiana 3-0 and then lost to rival Michigan 3-1. The Spartans will have to play much better Sunday if they expect to upset the Cornhuskers and get their first win against a ranked opponent this year.

The Spartans have played well this year but are still trying to show that they can play with the best teams in the Big Ten. They get that chance a lot in the next couple of weeks as they play five straight matches against ranked teams. 

First up is Nebraska on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16530125
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round

4 minutes ago
Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

4 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

4 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

4 minutes ago
Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

4 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

4 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy