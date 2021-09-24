How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Michigan is trying to make a name for itself in the rugged Big Ten. The Wolverines are 7-2 on the year but have lacked that big win so far. The Big Ten conference will definitely give them that chance early and often.

How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Their first big test comes at Minnesota where they will face a Gopher team playing about as well as anyone in the country. The Wolverines have also been playing well, but their schedule hasn't nearly been as tough as Minnesota's.

The Gophers have won four straight matches, two of which were against ranked Pac-12 schools. They beat No. 14 Stanford and No. 11 Oregon in back-to-back matches in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge almost two weeks ago. It was the spark the Gophers needed after dropping two in a row.

Minnesota is just 5-3 on the year but all three of its losses are to top-ten teams. The record may not stand out, but the Gophers are one of the best in a loaded Big Ten conference.

The Big Ten might be the best overall conference in the country, and Minnesota and Michigan are both very talented teams. This could be a close tough match, but the Gophers should to be the favorite heading into their Friday night battle.

