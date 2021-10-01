October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks for its second straight win and an upset of Nebraska on Friday night in women's college volleyball.
Author:

The Michigan women's volleyball team faces No. 12 Nebraska on the road Friday with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The Wolverines lost to No. 7 Minnesota in five sets in their conference opener but beat rival Michigan State 3-1 on Sunday.

How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines are 8-3 this season but have yet to get a win over a ranked team. They were close against the Gophers, as they won the third and fourth sets but dropped the fifth set 15-11. Michigan will get another opportunity at a ranked win against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers will look to stay perfect in the Big Ten in Friday's match. Nebraska opened conference play with wins against Northwestern (3-1) and Iowa (3-0).

The wins to open up Big Ten play snapped a three-match losing streak for the Cornhuskers. All three of those matches were against ranked teams and stand as Nebraska's only losses of the season.

Nebraska enters Friday's match as the favorite, but the Wolverines could pull off a surprise in Big Ten competition.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Michigan at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

36 seconds ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

36 seconds ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

36 seconds ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

36 seconds ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

36 seconds ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

5 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy