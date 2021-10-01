How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

Michigan looks for its second straight win and an upset of Nebraska on Friday night in women's college volleyball.

The Michigan women's volleyball team faces No. 12 Nebraska on the road Friday with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The Wolverines lost to No. 7 Minnesota in five sets in their conference opener but beat rival Michigan State 3-1 on Sunday.

How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines are 8-3 this season but have yet to get a win over a ranked team. They were close against the Gophers, as they won the third and fourth sets but dropped the fifth set 15-11. Michigan will get another opportunity at a ranked win against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers will look to stay perfect in the Big Ten in Friday's match. Nebraska opened conference play with wins against Northwestern (3-1) and Iowa (3-0).

The wins to open up Big Ten play snapped a three-match losing streak for the Cornhuskers. All three of those matches were against ranked teams and stand as Nebraska's only losses of the season.

Nebraska enters Friday's match as the favorite, but the Wolverines could pull off a surprise in Big Ten competition.