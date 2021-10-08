    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan looks to avenge its loss to Minnesota when it hosts the Gophers on Friday night.
    Michigan has had a tough time so far in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are just 2-2 after losing their conference opener to Minnesota and then getting whipped by Nebraska last Friday.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Minnesota at Michigan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They did bounce back on Saturday to sweep Iowa, but the sting from the Nebraska loss is still there.

    The Wolverines will look to put that in their rearview mirror when they host the Gophers on Friday night. Michigan dropped a tough five-set match at Minnesota two weeks ago. The Wolverines won the third and fourth sets after getting down 2-0 but dropped the fifth set 15-11 to take the loss.

    Minnesota is hoping for more of the same when it travels to Ann Arbor. The Gophers come in 3-1 in the Big Ten, with their only loss coming to Wisconsin. 

    They won their last match 3-2 against Northwestern on Saturday. Minnesota also took down Maryland 3-0 right after the Terrapins had upset Wisconsin.

    Michigan has shown it can play with Minnesota, now it just needs to finish the job.

    How To Watch

    Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
